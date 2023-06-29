The Red, White and Blue
Today as I think about the Red, White and Blue,
The flag flies gloriously for me and for you.
Our freedoms are many, our thoughts need to be
About thankfulness and caring and the fact that we are free.
Happy that we can celebrate in 2023 another year,
Giving honor to all veterans to whom we give a cheer.
Appreciating our lives and the people that we love,
Enjoying July 4 as we thank our God from up above.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.