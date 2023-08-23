Salida Sunrise Rotary to host Lucky Ducky Race

Salida Sunrise Rotary invites the community to its annual Lucky Ducky Race and Community Celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Park.
The event features many family-friendly activities including Lucky Ducky Races on the Arkansas River, kids’ activities, Salida Circus performances and nonprofit community booths, a press release stated.
Lucky Ducky Races use large ducks (approximately 1 foot tall) in a course set up on the river right side of the Arkansas River, just north of the Saliday Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park. The ducks are sponsored by local businesses and individuals, and they race for the chance to have a scholarship in the name of the sponsor’s choice.
Platinum sponsors may decorate their ducks to showcase their businesses and their creativity. They not only compete for winning the race, but they’re also judged by event attendees for the best decorated duck.
Gold sponsors will have predecorated ducks assigned to them, crafted by kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County. Silver sponsor ducks are “au natural” yellow.
This year, event attendees will have a chance to participate in Lucky Ducky races for a small charge in impromptu races before the main races. Attendees will be able to “pay to play” and have a duck assigned to them.
Funds raised from duck sponsorships will go toward scholarships for Salida School District graduates. Sponsors of the top three winning ducks in each race (platinum, gold and silver) will have a scholarship granted in their name in 2024: first place for $2,000, second place for $1,500 and third place for $1,000.
Additional money raised through the event may also go toward grants to community nonprofit organizations. Many of the organizations will have booths at the event so attendees can learn more about the services and programs they offer, as well as volunteer opportunities they have available.
Salida Sunrise Rotary is a community service organization. Funds raised through this event are managed by the Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible.
