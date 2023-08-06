Women Who Care give to Guidestone

Chaffee County Women Who Care recently awarded this quarter’s $15,000 donation to Guidestone Colorado, a Chaffee County nonprofit.
The money will support Guidestone's operations, with a particular focus on Farmhands Education youth and adult program development for late fall and early winter, Farmhands Camp scholarship support, increased marketing and visibility efforts at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, increased engagement with the Buena Vista School District through the Farm to School Program and planning and implementation of the annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival, held Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 at the Hutchinson Homestead and Hutchinson Ranch in Salida.
On behalf of Guidestone, Andrea Earley Coen, Guidestone executive director, said she was deeply grateful to Women Who Care for their support and belief in Guidestone's work and mission: to grow a vibrant agricultural future through education, community building and partnerships.
To learn more about Guidestone, contact Coen at andrea@guidestonecolorado.org, or visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org
Chaffee County Women Who Care was organized in 2018 to support local charitable causes. The group meets quarterly to hear presentations and select a project for that quarter, then members each donate $100 for the cause selected. The next quarter’s meeting is Oct.10 at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida. For more information about the group, contact Marilyn Bouldin at marilynbouldin@gmail.com or https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/ccwomenwhocare.
