Walke Cattle won the Ranch Rodeo Saturday night at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The team, composed of John, Kate and Jake Walke with Tate Scanga and Klayt Staudt, was the only team of the seven competing that was able to put in a time in each of the four events.
Flying M Ranch took second place and State Farm earned third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.