Vaughn descendants visit museum

Descendants of George Washington Vaughn, an early Salida merchant, visited the Salida Museum and Fairplay Cemetery on Aug. 12.
Twenty-five family members from six states were in town for the reunion, with most of them visiting the museum on Friday afternoon. Members were from Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Wyoming and New Mexico.
“The last time we had a reunion in Salida was 15 years ago,” said Lynette Graff of Florida, who organized the event.
Their patriarch, who is listed as Geo. W. Vaughn in museum artifacts, was a rancher in the Salida area shortly after Salida was established in 1880. In 1902 he established Vaughn Feed and Grocery at 126 G St. and in 1921 relocated to 146 G St. In 1919 he built a barn north of the store to add space for farm implements and wagons.
He was born in Illinois in 1859 and married Lilla Gray in 1884. They divorced in 1891, and in 1898 he married Lucille Evans. They had six children. One of those children was a son, Paul, whose daughters Trudy Graff of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Janice Davis of Pagosa Springs were among the reunion attendees.
“We left Salida when Janice was 4 years old and I was 2,” Graff said, “so we don’t remember anything about it.”
George Vaughn died on Nov. 11, 1938, and his children took over the business until 1944, when they sold it to Herschel Funk.
Among the museum artifacts from his business establishment are a large umbrella that may have been used on his delivery wagon, some written history about him and the business, photos and copies of statements for R.C. Lippard for 45 pounds of hay for 60 cents and 50 pounds of wheat for 80 cents.
