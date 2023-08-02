Projects by 4-H members demonstrated a variety of skills and knowledge at this year’s Chaffee County Fair. Members worked on projects ranging from beekeeping to robotics.
Those qualifying for competition at the Colorado State Fair with a champion ribbon or higher included brothers Chase and Tanner Shellabarger, who received overall grand champion ribbons for Tanner’s cake decorating and Chase’s leatherwork.
Harper Veltri’s floral decorated cake earned her a reserve grand champion in the cake decoration division.
In visual arts, Eli Schwarz’s sketch of a bird on a hand won overall grand champion, and Kamryn Everett’s cow painting received the reserve grand champion ribbon.
Lily Sparks’ photo of a flamingo earned her overall grand champion in the photography division, and reserve grand champion was won by Lauren Veltri for her Painted Desert photo.
Ian Helland won overall grand champion in beekeeping for his display board on the lifecycle of the honeybee.
Kamryn Everett won overall grand champion for veterinary science.
In shooting sports, overall grand champion went to Raymond Harvey for his shotgun coasters, and reserve champion was awarded to Evelyn Hachmann for her Archer’s Paradox project. Samuel Astor won a champion ribbon for archery and Trace Tweddell received champion status for shotgun.
Emmet Hachmann’s TV entertainment center received overall grand champion for woodworking.
Emmet also won overall grand champion for technology in the computer science division. Overall reserve grand champion was earned by Helland with his Coding with EV3 project.
Cake Decorating
Overall Grand Champion – Tanner Shellabarger – Highland Cow Cupcakes
Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Harper Veltri – Blue Cake with Flowers
Baylee Chatfield – Sunflower Cake – Blue
Lucie Erchul – Night Camping Cake – Blue
Chanel Priest – Lorax Cake – Blue
Avie Selig – Camping Cake with cone trees – Blue
Kamryn Everett – 4-H Emblem Cake – Red
Ashley Pizzola – Underwater Scene Cake – Red
Crafts
Visual Arts
Overall Grand Champion – Eli Schwarz – Bird on Hand Sketch
Overall Reserve Champion – Kamryn Everett – Cow Painting
Creed Abbott – Saguaro Sunset – Blue
Creed Abbott – Toucan – Blue
Kamryn Everett – Orchid Sketching – Blue
Eli Schwarz – Sports Collage – Red
Photography
Overall Grand Champion – Lily Sparks – Flamingo
Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Lauren Veltri – Painted Desert
Addilyn Miller – Rodeo Sunset – Blue
Raeann Shively – Indian Paintbrush – Blue
Natural Resources
Beekeeping
Overall Grand Champion – Ian Helland display board
Gardening
Avalynn Homer – Potted lettuces and flowers – Blue
Veterinary Science
Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Kamryn Everett – Cavy
Kamryn Everett – Cavy – Blue
Shooting Sports
Junior Division
Champion – Samuel Astor – Archery
Easton Hachmann – .22 pistol – Blue
Keaton Lindas – .22 Rifle – Blue
Intermediate Division
Champion – Trace Tweddell – Shotgun: Common Types of Shotguns
Evan Hamer – .22 Rifle: Lever Actions – Red
Caleb Moen – Archery: Bow Rack – Red
Elliana Veltri – .22 Rifle: History of Firearms – Red
Senior Division
Overall Grand Champion – Raymond Harvey – Shotgun Shell Coasters
Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Evelyn Hachmann – Archery Archer’s Paradox
Clara Streeter – Archery: 3D Targets – Blue
Madison Bradford – Archery: Parts of a Bow – Red
Tucker Tweddell – Shotgun – Blue
Avalynn Homer – Shotgun – Red
Trade Crafts
Leathercraft
Overall Grand Champion – Chase Shellabarger – Hey Dude leather carved top shoes
Woodworking
Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Emmett Hachmann – TV Entertainment Center
Technology
Overall Grand Champion – Emmett Hachmann – Computer Science
Overall Reserve Champion – Ian Helland – Coding with EV3
Robotics
Madison Bradford – Robots in Movies – Blue
