Projects by 4-H members demonstrated a variety of skills and knowledge at this year’s Chaffee County Fair. Members worked on projects ranging from beekeeping to robotics. 

Those qualifying for competition at the Colorado State Fair with a champion ribbon or higher included brothers Chase and Tanner Shellabarger, who received overall grand champion ribbons for Tanner’s cake decorating and Chase’s leatherwork. 

Harper Veltri’s floral decorated cake earned her a reserve grand champion in the cake decoration division.

In visual arts, Eli Schwarz’s sketch of a bird on a hand won overall grand champion, and Kamryn Everett’s cow painting received the reserve grand champion ribbon.

Lily Sparks’ photo of a flamingo earned her overall grand champion in the photography division, and reserve grand champion was won by Lauren Veltri for her Painted Desert photo.

Ian Helland won overall grand champion in beekeeping for his display board on the lifecycle of the honeybee.

Kamryn Everett won overall grand champion for veterinary science.

In shooting sports, overall grand champion went to Raymond Harvey for his shotgun coasters, and reserve champion was awarded to Evelyn Hachmann for her Archer’s Paradox project. Samuel Astor won a champion ribbon for archery and Trace Tweddell received champion status for shotgun.

Emmet Hachmann’s TV entertainment center received overall grand champion for woodworking.

Emmet also won overall grand champion for technology in the computer science division. Overall reserve grand champion was earned by Helland with his Coding with EV3 project.

 

4-H project competition results

Cake Decorating

Overall Grand Champion – Tanner Shellabarger – Highland Cow Cupcakes 

Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Harper Veltri – Blue Cake with Flowers 

Baylee Chatfield – Sunflower Cake – Blue

Lucie Erchul – Night Camping Cake – Blue

Chanel Priest – Lorax Cake – Blue 

Avie Selig – Camping Cake with cone trees – Blue 

Kamryn Everett – 4-H Emblem Cake – Red

Ashley Pizzola – Underwater Scene Cake  – Red

 

Crafts 

Visual Arts

Overall Grand Champion – Eli Schwarz – Bird on Hand Sketch

Overall Reserve Champion – Kamryn Everett – Cow Painting 

Creed Abbott – Saguaro Sunset – Blue 

Creed Abbott – Toucan – Blue

Kamryn Everett – Orchid Sketching – Blue

Eli Schwarz – Sports Collage – Red

 

Photography

Overall Grand Champion – Lily Sparks – Flamingo

Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Lauren Veltri – Painted Desert

Addilyn Miller – Rodeo Sunset – Blue

Raeann Shively – Indian Paintbrush – Blue 

 

Natural Resources

Beekeeping 

Overall Grand Champion – Ian Helland display board

 

Gardening 

Avalynn Homer – Potted lettuces and flowers – Blue 

 

Veterinary Science

Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Kamryn Everett – Cavy

Kamryn Everett – Cavy – Blue

 

Shooting Sports

Junior Division

Champion  – Samuel Astor – Archery

Easton Hachmann – .22 pistol – Blue

Keaton Lindas – .22 Rifle – Blue

Intermediate Division

Champion – Trace Tweddell – Shotgun: Common Types of Shotguns 

Evan Hamer – .22 Rifle: Lever Actions – Red

Caleb Moen – Archery: Bow Rack – Red

Elliana Veltri – .22 Rifle: History of Firearms – Red

Senior Division

Overall Grand Champion – Raymond Harvey – Shotgun Shell Coasters

Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Evelyn Hachmann – Archery Archer’s Paradox 

Clara Streeter – Archery: 3D Targets – Blue

Madison Bradford – Archery: Parts of a Bow – Red

Tucker Tweddell – Shotgun – Blue

Avalynn Homer – Shotgun – Red  

 

Trade Crafts

Leathercraft

Overall Grand Champion – Chase Shellabarger – Hey Dude leather carved top shoes 

Woodworking

Overall Reserve Grand Champion – Emmett Hachmann – TV Entertainment Center 

Technology 

Overall Grand Champion – Emmett Hachmann – Computer Science 

Overall Reserve Champion – Ian Helland – Coding with EV3

Robotics

Madison Bradford – Robots in Movies – Blue 

