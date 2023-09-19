The annual air show at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field took off Saturday, accompanied by its third aerobatic show.
The aerobatic show takes place every two years. On off years the airport hosts a fly-in, a smaller community event for people to see and explore some planes.
There were some fly-in planes this year as well, and 18-20 aircraft total, airport manager Zech Papp estimated. It was a smaller event than usual due to it occurring at the same time as the last Reno air race, but the weather was significantly better than the last air show, he said.
Salidan Phil Phillips, with a fly-in, said he brings his L-19 Bird Dog to the show every year and has participated about four times now. Phillips was in the Army and flew the same kind of plane in Vietnam.
“I developed a relationship with it, and when I went back to the States I set up a business and didn’t fly for a few years,” he said. He bought this plane at a Civil Air Patrol auction, completely stripped it down and put it back in his unit colors, he said.
The aerobatics show started around 10:30 a.m., with various aircraft taking to the sky for spins and loops. “Bob Freeman was the showstopper,” Papp said.
Freeman, from Lyons, performed tricks in an Extra 330 LX made in Germany, with two seats and 320 horsepower.
Freeman has flown in competitions for the last 35 years and has had his current plane since 2020. He participates in air shows all over the country, but “small-town shows are a blast,” he said. “In big shows you don’t get to interact with the crowd.”
Papp said his favorite part was seeing the community come out and seeing the kids’ faces.
Papp was 12 when he did his Young Eagles Discovery flight, he said, which was when he got into aviation himself.
Attendee Wyatt Fisher, 7, of Salida said his favorite performance was Freeman’s spinning tricks.
This event serves to introduce others to the Salida Airport and aviation, Papp said. “A lot of people didn’t even know we had an airport out here.”
A couple of thousand people attended the event, Papp said. Jim Dickson, Airport Board member, said the air show costs about $25,000 to put on, paid for by sponsors.
The Salida Starlettes, a nonprofit vintage burlesque group, performed at the air show dressed in sailor outfits. The group has been coming to the show for five years, Chelsea “Kitty Karat” Helmer said. “This weather is perfect for our hair.”
The Knights of Columbus provided a breakfast fundraiser at the event and sold about 390 breakfasts, Papp said, at $7 for adults and $4 for children.
