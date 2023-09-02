Dr. Stephen Witty, a clinical psychologist, will speak on “Jungian Psychology as a Human Science” at the Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 in the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Witty will discuss multiple aspects of the topic, including core concepts of Jungian psychology in a historical framework and the practice of Jungian psychoanalysis, a press release stated. He will also address the question of whether Jungian psychology can be considered an empirical human science and how it relates to philosophy and religious studies.
A 25-year resident of Nathrop, Witty received a bachelor’s degree from Yale College, a doctorate in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology and a diploma in analytical psychology from the Inter-Regional Society of Jungian Analysts. He was in private practice in Colorado Springs for 25 years. He is also a published poet and photographer.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation features a science topic understandable by both scientists and nonscientists. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
