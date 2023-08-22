Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a north wind 5-15 mph becoming south and a 20 percent chance of showers. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south wind 10-15 mph becoming west southwest 5-10 mph after midnight. High 88, low 55.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a west wind 5-15 mph becoming south after noon. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and a south southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming west after midnight. High 86, low 54.
There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Thursday with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 10-15 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and an east wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. High will be 84, low 55.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers and a light, variable wind becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High 83, low 51.
Mostly sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of showers and a south wind 10-15 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a south wind 5-15 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. High 82, low 51.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph after noon. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. High 80, low 51.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of showers and a south southwest wind 10-15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south wind 5-15 mph becoming west after midnight. High 59, low 44.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and a west wind 5-15 mph. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. High 60, low 44.
It will be partly sunny Thursday with a 60 percent chance of showers. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, and showers are likely before midnight. High 59, low 44.
Northern San Luis Valley
It will be mostly sunny in Saguache County today with a 30 percent chance of showers and a southeast wind 5-15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a south wind 5-15 mph and a 10 percent chance of showers. High 71, low 49.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a south wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High 72, low 51.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 60 percent chance of showers and a south southeast wind 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers. High 72, low 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.