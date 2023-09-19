140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 22, 1883: The Mail will in the future, as it has in the past, avoid personal controversies as much as possible, and labor untiringly to subserve the material interests in our town, county and state. Commencing with our municipality, which we think is the most favored of fortune of any town in the state.
Regarding its location and natural advantages we have this to say: Although its growth has been rapid, the capital that has been invested here has sought the town almost unsolicited.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 18, 1923: Immediate prospect for a federal building in Salida is not held out by United States Senator L.C. Phipps, who was a guest of the Lions club at the luncheon meeting yesterday.
Senator Phipps said that he would do his utmost to secure an appropriation for a Salida building but no senator or representative in congress knows what provisions will be made for buildings.
The senator said he expects an omnibus bill to be introduced in the next session of congress but there are many applications for buildings in the state and he will do his utmost to see that cities asking for them are given fair treatment.
75 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 20, 1948: President Truman will arrive in Salida tonight on his 17-car special train and will speak from the platform of the observation car in front of the Denver and Rio Grande station.
The presidential train will leave Denver at 2:30 and will stop at Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Cañon City before arriving in Salida.
With the president on his social through Colorado will be his wife and his daughter, Margaret; Charles Brannon, Secretary of Agriculture; Governor Knous and his wife; Senator Ed C. Johnson and his wife; and others.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1973: “I can’t say anything good enough about the school,” summed up Salida’s Sheriff Charles E. “Chirp” Berry’s impression of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy at Quantico, Virginia.
Berry was back on the job Monday after a three-month cram course on the latest methods of crime detection and prevention of the academy, which is located in the U.S. Marine Base.
Education of law enforcement officers took top priority, Berry said, with heavy emphasis on sociology, forensic science (chemical processing), criminal law, management, finger-printing, photography and physical education rounding out the required subjects.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1998: In just seven years, Rocky Granzella has gone from amateur to America’s No. 3 handicap trapshooter.
Granzella, 33, was featured in the September issue of Sports Afield magazine in an article that spotlighted four of the top marksmen who shoot 27 yards (the maximum) from the traphouse.
Although he’s a relative newcomer to the sport, Granzella has made tremendous progress within the American Trapshooters Association. He’s a four-time grand slam champion, which means he’s shot 200 singles, 100 handicap and 100 doubles four times in his shooting career.
