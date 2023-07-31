Ninety-three animals were sold Friday evening at the 4-H Junior Market Livestock Sale in what Tate Scanga, Fair Board president and first-time sale auctioneer, described as a record-breaking sale, making more than $402,000.
The 1,213-pound grand champion beef, raised by Maci Pridemore, went for $10,000 to Pavement Maintenance Services.
Tanner Shellabarger’s grand champion swine was purchased by Scanga Meat Co. for $9,000.
The grand champion sheep, 142 pounds, presented by Quin Lewis, sold to Collegiate Peaks Bank for $5,700, and her grand champion goat went to First Colorado Land Office for $4,500.
Jason LaRue sold three grand champion market rabbits to Salida Auto and Diesel for $1,000.
Cash Courson sold three grand champion market chickens to The Faricy Boys for $600.
C&H Construction bought Brayden Pridemore’s reserve grand champion steer for $8,000.
Anthony Taverna’s reserve grand champion swine, at 256 pounds, sold to Poncha Lumber for $6,100.
Quin Lewis donated the proceeds from her reserve grand champion sheep, 118 pounds, bought by Diesslin Structures, back to the 4-H program to help purchase a new animal scale and for improvements to the animal pavilion at the fairgrounds. Several buyers – TMS, Home & Design, Diesslin Structures, Mariposa Windows, Here Below Ranch and H&T Construction – followed suit with this aim.
Lewis said when buyers were donating back “that meant a lot to me.” She said the idea of donating back her proceeds is part of her desire to “be the change.”
The money from the sale of her other livestock will be added to her college fund, as she has done for the past eight or nine years. Lewis, who will be a high school junior, hopes to become a surgeon or lawyer.
Pridemore Construction purchased the reserve grand champion goat, 80 pounds, presented by Shae Lewis, for $3,100.
LaRue’s reserve grand champion rabbits sold to Saguache Market for $300, and Courson’s reserve grand champion chickens went to Farm Bureau for $500.
In addition to the monetary records, the sale also had a great community turnout, Scanga said. “They really showed up to support the kids.”
This is Scanga’s 22nd year as Chaffee County Fair Board president. It was announced before the sale began that it would also be his last. Board Treasurer Rachael Walke is also leaving the board after more than 20 years.
