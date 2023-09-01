140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 1, 1883: Frank Howard, held for larceny, who broke jail at Silver Cliff some ten days ago, was captured here last night by Marshal Stingley, who telegraphed the arrest, and an officer will arrive for Howard to-morrow.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 31, 1923: Buena Vista is having a time of its own today and tomorrow. Besides celebrating the harvest of an immense lettuce crop the county seat is entertaining the county commissioners of this district, where good roads, county finances and other things will be discussed.
A ball game between Salida and Buena Vista will take place this afternoon. Many Salida people will be in Buena Vista today and tomorrow to attend the celebration, and “Buney” is doing its best to entertain the visitors in royal fashion.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 19, 1948: Mr. and Mrs. George Howerton of Evanston, Ill., arrived in Salida Wednesday and will spend six weeks vacationing at Love Ranch in Chalk Creek Gulch.
Mr. Howerton is director of choral music at Northwestern University and will be remembered in Salida as having served as director of the spring vocal Music Festival in May 1943.
He and his wife have returned to Salida for their vacation every year since then with the exception of last year when he was at Harvard taking a postgraduate course.
They are special friends of Mr. and Mrs. John Held, Mr. Held having been music director here at the time of Mr. Howerton’s first visit.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 31, 1973: A missing person report was called to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 p.m. last night. The report came from Larry Freeman, son of the lost man, 50-year-old Neal Freeman of Poncha Springs. According to sheriff’s department officials, Freeman became lost while hunting in the Jackrabbit Hill and Federal Quarry area.
Two units of the Chaffee County Jeep Patrol went out unofficially on their own time last night and were out most of the night searching for the lost man.
At 8:38 this morning the subject was found by the patrol. He was in good health and was suffering only with a cold.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1998: Late Sunday evening or early Monday Morning, vandals painted Demons ’99 over the letter “S” on Tenderfoot Mountain.
Demons, for those not familiar with the county, is the team name of the Buena Vista schools’ athletic teams.
Sophomore Josh Johnson and junior Mike Clegg said they were disappointed to see the graffiti on the mountain.
“I think the red paint makes the town look trashy. So Josh and I are going up to repaint it,” said Johnson.
The boys said the custodian at the high school offered to donate 5 gallons of white paint.
“We went up and looked at the letter and we don’t think 5 gallons will be enough.
“So we are asking anyone with bright white paint and brushes and rollers to donate them,” Clegg said.
The boys said they wanted to help repaint the letter on the mountain, because it needed to be done and they didn’t think anyone else would get the job done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.