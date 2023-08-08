Travis and Keri Weis of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Maizie Love Weis.
She was born July 5, 2023, at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs.
Maizie weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 181/2 inches long.
Her grandparents are Betty Martellaro of Salida and CJ and Charlene Weis of Saguache.
She is the 30th great-grandchild of Pearl Martellaro of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.