Rachel (Dickens) and Brian Berger of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Wells Patrick Berger.
He was born at 8:35 a.m. June 29, 2023, at University of Colorado Health in Aurora.
He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Wells has two brothers, Emerson Forest, 7, and Lewyn Pike, 4.
His grandparents are Robert and Paula Dickens of Salida and Joanne and Gary Colglazier of Hartford, Kansas.
