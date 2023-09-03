When I was in high school, learning about history and philosophy was so dull. As teenagers many of my peers and I didn’t understand why learning about the past from many points of view was so necessary. We may have been fairly smart but we weren’t very wise.
After traveling to many foreign cultures I saw how many nations have such a strong culture because they know who they are and where they came from. Their amazing customs are based on the love they have for their homeland.
Wisdom derives from the ability of people to apply their intellect to the challenges of the day in the context of previous events and in consideration of insights developed by other thoughtful, wise and insightful minds. When these principles of wisdom are ignored, we repeat the mistakes of the past and pursue courses of action that are less than optimal given current circumstances. So often I’m amazed at how little people take interest in their own personal roots.
It used to be common for our nation’s leaders to explain their decisions with preludes like “the choice we face today is similar to the decision (insert prominent figure from history) had to make during the (insert relevant circumstance) crisis.” It was clear we were standing on the shoulders of great leaders who had preceded us. We learned from them and improved. We avoided repeating past mistakes.
Ignorance of history also leads to widespread misunderstandings of fundamental principles essential for maintaining a healthy culture. A prime example of this is the common misunderstanding of the meanings of “patriotism” and “nationalism.” This is particularly sad, because to love one’s country (patriotism) is a virtue, and to believe your culture is superior to others (nationalism) is a vice.
The reverence we hold for our fatherland (or motherland if you prefer) should be the same as we hold for our parents. As for its moral value, Pope John Paul II said it best: “Patriotism is a love for everything to do with our native land: its history, its traditions, its language and its natural features. It is a love which extends also to the works of our compatriots and the fruits of their genius. Every danger that threatens the overall good of our native land becomes an occasion to demonstrate this love … I believe that the same could be said of every country and every nation in Asia, South America, Mexico, Europe and throughout the world.” He said this in the context of his being able to love Poland while not embracing the structures of state that were oppressing its people by the Nazis and then the Soviets.
He went on to say, “Whereas nationalism involves recognizing and pursuing the good of one’s own nation alone, without regard for the rights of others, patriotism, on the other hand, is a love for one’s native land that accords rights to all other nations equal to those claimed for one’s own. Patriotism, in other words, leads to a properly ordered social love.”
Nationalism was the driving force behind German and Japanese aggression during World War II. Patriotism was the driving force during the war’s aftermath (except, of course, for the Soviet Union, which collapsed several decades later).
So many people today confuse patriotism with nationalism to America’s detriment. History is clear that America’s patriotism has made a much more positive than negative impact on the world since our nation was founded. Our patriotism has served America and the rest of the globe. Even though we can lie about history, history doesn’t lie about itself.
Nationalism is something that the majority of Americans reject. We have fought wars to end nationalism. Patriotic pride is not a vice but a virtue. It was what made the USA a leader. Even loving our state, our town of Salida, and especially our family, we can extend that patriotic love to neighboring communities, our great nation and then to neighboring nations. That means spreading charitable, patriotic love everywhere possible around the globe.
The Rev. James Williams is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.