Evans faces storm of breast cancer, community raises 21k

Jenni Evans was 20 days into her first hospitalization for Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, having a rough night, when her husband, Dan Evans, told her:
“When a storm is coming, you know what the buffalo do? The buffalo run headfirst into the storm. You need to be strong like a buffalo.”
Jenni Evans resolved to do just that, and the rallying of her community has now raised a total of $21,000 to help support her efforts. The majority of that, $18,000, was raised Friday at a fundraising dinner hosted by Salida Elks Lodge.
“‘Face the storm’ is the little motto that we use,” Jenni said. The fundraiser was organized by Rachel Lane and Tracie Willburn. It included more than 100 auction items and a $10 meal.
Various businesses and individuals helped to fund the event, including Boathouse Cantina owner Ray Kitson, Scanga Meat Co., Y & K Excavation, Stotler & Young, High Country Bank, Kim McMullen and Linda Epp.
Lane said, “This fundraiser is to alleviate some of the stress off her husband, Dan, and help with the medical expenses coming up, as Jenni won’t be working. It was a lot of work, a lot of manpower.” Supporters went to friends and family for donations, she said, and local businesses really stepped up.
Jenni discovered she had cancer after falling over her cat “in a not-so-graceful way,” she said. The incident was determined coincidental, but after the accident, the hip pain never went away, and an MRI scan revealed the cancer.
“Basically I found I had tumors in my waist and hips,” Jenni said, as her cancer developed in the bones first. “Your breasts don’t always form tumors until later.”
As a surgery scheduler, Jenni said, “I’ve spent most of my career at Heart of the Rockies Medical Center. It never crossed my mind that I was going to be a medical patient like this. My whole thing is helping others – I never thought it was going to be me.”
Cancer just comes out of nowhere, she said, and even though she had tested beforehand, she said if she hadn’t asked about her hip, she wouldn’t have known.
She now does oral chemo twice daily and has completed radiation therapy after 16 sessions in 20 days to secure her bones, which lessened tumor pain. “It was a lot, but I can tell now I’m stronger,” Jenni said.
“When it comes to breast cancer I want women to make sure they voice their concerns to their doctors. They are their best advocates. I also recommend when they think something is wrong to continue to pursue it.”
Dan Evans said, “In a way it’s surreal. We were expecting to go in and work up a hip injury … It was kind of a shock. It’s been difficult to see my best friend and partner go through this, and that feeling of helplessness that you can’t really do anything to take it away.”
Jenni said, “I’m getting stronger every day. My lab tests are trending in a positive direction.”
Additionally, Jenni said she was blown away by how many people attended her fundraiser. “I figured that there would be like 20. Their generosity means everything.” Lane estimated at least 150 people came to the fundraiser.
To continue supporting Jenni Evans, the best way is to check out her shop at https://www.pinuppaint.com/ or send donations through Venmo, @pinuppaint.
