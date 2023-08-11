140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 18, 1883: We understand a petition is in circulation asking the town board to reconsider its action in raising the retail liquor license. It is also stated that a citizens meeting is to be called for Saturday night to act upon certain grievances.
Some person or persons have started the silly story that the town board renewed for a year at the old rate the licenses of those saloon men who favored the raise, and they are to whack up the profits with the board. The men who have been talking this way will, if they believe their assertions, take steps to prove them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 7, 1923: Marvin Park was purchased last night by the city council at a price of $2800. This is the net price and allows for no commissions. The vote of the council was unanimous. When the motion carried, the audience, which was composed mostly of business men, applauded the council.
The action last night came after several months of delay. Mayor Buchanan last night asked the council to take final action on the question.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 4, 1948: Lou Orr of the Fox Movitone Corporation arrived here this week and will spend most of the week taking pictures at the Frantzhurst Trout Farm.
They wrote Mr. Frantz several weeks ago saying they would like to come to his trout farm and take pictures for a short movitone newsreel, which will probably be shown in every theatre in the United States and several foreign theatres.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 1, 1973: The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad will soon receive letters written by Salida citizens formally requesting the firm to donate its soon-to-be-abandoned depot building and the land it is on to the city of Salida to be used as a Salida museum.
The building in question has in recent years served primarily as a terminal for the Continental Trailways buses which stop in Salida.
In the near future the line will be moving its ticketing office and waiting room facilities to a location in downtown Salida near First and F streets.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 10, 1998: For the past 13 years, Misty Chaffee has lived in the basement of the Chaffee County Courthouse.
Dennis Morain, buildings supervisor, rescued the malnourished feline from a ditch in front of the courthouse, where she was living off of jail dumpster food scraps.
Morain brought Misty to a veterinarian, had her examined and spayed, and gave her a new home: the emergency medical services office.
Morain got permission from the county commissioners, who told him he could keep the cat, as long as he took care of her.
Morain and Carl Hasselbrink, director of emergency management, buy Misty food, kitty litter and other pet supplies.
She lived in the emergency medical services office for 12 years, but since the new director has allergies, she had to move.
For the past year, she has lived in the maintenance office, where she has adjusted quite well, according to Morain.
