Southern Chaffee County
Today Salida will be mostly clear with a light west northwest wind becoming west 20-25 mph in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. High 86, low around 50.
Wednesday will be breezy and sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. HIgh 85, low 51.
Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday with a 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. West wind 5-10 mph will increase to 15-20 mph after noon. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers, west wind 10-20 mph. High 84, low 52.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be sunny today with a light west wind increasing to 20-25 mph in the morning. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, gradually clearing. West wind 15-20 mph will decrease to 5-10 mph after midnight with gusts up to 30 mph. High 81, low around 47.
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a west wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. High 82, low 47.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of showers. West wind 5-10 mph will increase to 15-20 mph after noon. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a west wind 10-15 mph. High 82, low 47.
Central Mountains
Firewatch weather warning: Sunny and windy today on Monarch Pass with a west wind 10-20 mph increasing to 25-35 mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 40 mph. Windy tonight with a west wind 10-20 mph decreasing to 10-20 mph after midnight. High 60, low around 38.
Sunny Wednesday with a west wind 15-20 mph increasing to 25-30 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy and breezy Wednesday night. High 60, low 41.
Mostly sunny Thursday with a 50 percent chance of showers. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, otherwise mostly clear Thursday night. High 59, low 41.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be sunny and breezy today with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, west wind 20-25 mph decreasing to 15-20 mph in the evening, gusting up to 35 mph. High will be 69, low 46.
It will be sunny Wednesday with west northwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 35 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. High will be 73, low 50.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph High will be 71, low around 50.
