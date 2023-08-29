Southern Chaffee County
Today will be mostly sunny in Salida with a light, variable wind becoming east southeast 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a 20 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. and an east southeast wind 15-20 mph becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 80, low around 51.
It will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of showers and a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10–15 mph after noon. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 20- percent chance of rain. High 86, low 54.
Thursday will be sunny with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon and a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and a west southwest wind 10-15 mph. High 86, low 55.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers and a south southeast wind 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and a south southeast wind 10-15 mph. High 77, low 45.
It will be sunny Wednesday with a west wind 10-15 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High 83, low 47.
Thursday will be sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and a west southwest wind 10-15 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and a west southwest wind 10-15 mph. High 82, low 49.
Central Mountains
Today will be mostly sunny on Monarch Pass with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and an east northeast wind 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a light, variable wind becoming east northeast 5-10 mph in the evening and a 20 percent chance of precipitation. High 59, low 40.
It will be sunny Wednesday with a breezy, west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon and a 20 percent chance of showers. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. High 61, low 42.
Mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 60, low 42.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a northwest wind 5-10 mph. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a north wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High 68, low 46.
It will be sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a south southwest wind 10-15 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 73, low 48.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest and a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a west wind 10-15 mph. High will be 73, low 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.