Cooking Column: Sauteed Zucchini Squash Blossoms

Sauteed Zucchini Squash Blossoms
If you have zucchini still blooming, this is a traditional New Mexico/southern Colorado dish.
Pluck and wash a dozen zucchini squash blossoms.
Cook in 1 tablespoon of butter with a bit of bacon grease (if available).
Cooked best in a cast iron skillet for 5-7 minutes.
Add salt to taste.
Eat alone or toss gently with pasta topped with Parmesan. These are so good, and it's that simple.
