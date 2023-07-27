Katrina Clark and Lucas Jones of Ignacio are the parents of a daughter, Kya James Jones.
She was born at 2:20 p.m. July 19, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Durango.
She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20¼ inches long.
Kya has two sisters, Myla, 10, and Veda, 1.
Her grandparents are Jim and Gina Clark of Salida and Bo Jones of Ignacio.
Great-grandparents are Paul and June Trammell of Torrance, California.
