Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida offers free spaces that can be used for trailers and RVs and are complete with electrical hookups.
The spaces are offered as a convenience for both patients and staff to help with long drives, early appointments or to offer overnight lodging for families of patients in the hospital, Allison Gergley, HRRMC director of marketing and public relations, said.
Six spots are available for those who wish to take advantage of them. Because HRRMC is one of the only major medical centers in the area, it is not uncommon for people seeking medical care to drive long distances to be treated there. That is why HRRMC decided to designate these spots in 2020 for use of RVs, Gergley said.
She said the idea to have these spots came from being in and surrounded by rural areas. “We’ve heard that it’s been a really positive experience for them,” Gergley said about feedback they have received from patients or families of patients regarding the spots.
The spots are not just being used by patients, however. Some staff members are using the RV spots as well. HRRMC Health Center Director Luke Nelson is one of those staff members.
“I can’t promote it enough,” Nelson said. “If that hadn’t been an option, I’m not 100 percent sure I would’ve taken this position.” Nelson currently lives in Pueblo while he looks for housing and said he was told about the trailer parking during the hiring process.
Nelson, who started at HRRMC in March, said he has never seen all six spots full at once, and he thinks the current number of spots is perfect.
The convenience this service provides for patients or families of patients is something Gergley said is a very positive outcome of these designated spots. She also mentioned the ability for tourists who are traveling in RVs or with trailers to park at the hospital, who otherwise would not have many options for parking in an emergency.
Currently HRRMC is the only hospital in Colorado that offers this service, but those who see the spots in action think it is something more places should consider. “I think it’s a great service,” Gergley said. “It’s a great opportunity.”
