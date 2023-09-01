LaGree’s Food Stores are hosting two pet food drives at their Poncha Springs and Buena Vista locations to benefit the animals of Ark-Valley Humane Society.
The food drive starts Sunday and runs through Sept. 16. Pet food donations can be dropped off at LaGree’s Poncha Springs location, 10100 U.S. 50, or at the Buena Vista store, 415 U.S. 24 N. Bins to hold pet food donations will be at the front of each store.
All types of cat and dog food will be accepted in unopened bags. LaGree’s is matching all donations, pound for pound, with its PAWS house brand pet food.
AVHS Executive Director Nikki Ritter said in a press release, “We are incredibly grateful for this new partnership with LaGree’s Food Stores. This pet food drive will help feed the shelter animals and keep our Community Pet Food Pantry stocked. Our Community Pantry is one of AVHS’ many safety net programs that help keep pets and their people together.”
For questions, contact Emy Nettleblad at enettleblad@ark-valley.org.
