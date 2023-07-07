'Display it with honor'

During patriotic holidays it is common to see Old Glory being displayed by proud Americans, but to show respect, or at least to avoid disrespect and illegality, certain laws and rules for proper flag etiquette should be followed.
For proper display, the American flag should fly on a pole, not a stick, and needs to have the stars on top, stripes on the bottom, American Legion Cmdr. Dennis Hunter said. To show the traditional respect, flags outdoors should be raised briskly and lowered ceremonially and be kept up from daybreak to a half hour before sunset, unless there is a light on the pole keeping the flag lit in the dark.
Some examples of disrespectful displays include wearing flags as clothing articles, flying the flag upside down or displaying an American flag that is all black, he said.
Altering the flag colors in this way indicates a statement that the individual is their own militia and is not following the government, Hunter said. The one exception to this rule that he knows of is the black American flag with a single blue stripe, which represents support of the police force and other first responders and is approved by the federal government.
Apart from this exception, “I don’t know a veteran that would approve anything other than a red white and blue flag with stars,” he said. “It stands for the original 13 colonies.”
Salidan Michael Berndt said he sports a 3-by-5-foot black and blue American flag on his car, after his aunt Kendra Berndt graduated from the police academy a couple of years ago.
“Just to show support for law enforcement is why I do it,” he said.
Additionally, Berndt said he collects different types of American-related flags to display on his house, including an all-black flag resembling the American flag, also known as the no-quarter flag, which he said symbolizes a refusal to surrender, the opposite of an all-white flag.
Of the American flag, he said, “It’s just a symbol of what we had to fight for to get our rights.”
While having the flag on a pole is the most proper and respectful option, many consider it acceptable and respectful to hang the flag without a pole, so long as the stars are at the top and the stripes are horizontal, Hunter said.
“There is not a single piece of clothing that has been approved as a flag display,” Hunter said, although he noted many people wear flag-themed articles of clothing. “Having a shirt with a flag on it, whether vertical or horizontal, isn’t proper, but it is accepted.”
Pins, buttons and badges displaying the flag are also legal and appropriate. First responders and members of the military will typically wear flag badges on their right arms that represent going into battle, Hunter said, and if someone was a past member of these groups or a supporter of them they might wear a similar badge.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said local law enforcement does not worry about flag code.
Last summer in Riverside Park, Hunter said he saw someone wearing the American flag as a cape. “I approached them and asked them to remove the flag and fold it properly and take it home. That flag is never supposed to touch the ground and never supposed to be worn as clothing. It’s disrespectful not only to the service they (veterans) provide … but to active duty personnel.”
Hunter said, “I display it with honor not only because I served my country but because it represents what I served for, which is freedom.”
The Flag Protection Act, 18 U.S. Code § 700, states that whoever “knowingly mutilates, defaces, physically defiles, burns, maintains on the floor or ground or tramples upon any flag of the United States shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.”
The law does not prohibit any conduct consisting of the disposal of a flag when it has become worn or soiled.
When an American flag is tattered, torn, faded or ripped, it may be properly disposed of by a ceremonial burning. Such American flags, of any kind or size, can be dropped off at the American Legion Hut on H Street to be properly disposed of.
“You don’t just basically throw them in the trash,” Hunter said. If people wish to perform their own ceremonies, the Legion can provide them with the proper ceremonial steps, he said.
The ceremony process for flag disposal can be found at https://www.legion.org/flag/ceremony
For further flag etiquette education, Hunter suggested https://www.defense.gov/News/Feature-Stories/story/Article/1892936/dos-and-donts-for-displaying-old-glory/
“Display it with honor, because it does represent freedom,” he said.
