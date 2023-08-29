10 sandwiches in under 25 minutes

James Webb, a professional eater from Sydney, Australia, came to Salida seeking good food, and he finished all of Mojo’s Eatery’s 10 sandwiches in 24 minutes, 58 seconds.
“I had heard their food is brilliant,” he said as his reason for visiting. While Webb has participated in many eating competitions in the past, he said more recently his objective has been to try good food and connect others to it, bringing publicity to the restaurants in addition to the challenge.
“What surprised me was how well the platter was constructed,” he said. “Many times when you get a platter of burgers or sandwiches they are soggy and falling apart.”
He said the unique flavors were his biggest highlight, giving as examples ham with blueberry jam or the turkey cheese with turkey bacon, which he said are definitely not common in Australia.
Webb started his profession full time two years ago as a bit of a joke, he said, but met some lifelong friends along the way, creating a brand and platform that allows him to travel the world and provide for his family.
“I love food; now it’s my job to eat,” Webb said.
