140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 8, 1883: Dave Cook, chief of the Rocky Mountain Detectives Association, says whoever undertakes to convict the Watkins lynchers will have the entire cattle interests of the state to fight, and it is a bigger job than he wants. He thinks retribution, if it comes at all, will be brought out by quiet assassinations.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 11, 1923: Saturday will be the next Dollar Day in Salida when merchants will offer special bargains to all who have a sharp eye for advertisements. The last Dollar Day was such a big success that the merchants decided to make it a monthly affair. Many of them have made special preparations for this event and will be glad to welcome their customers to genuine bargains.
Have your dollars ready and get ready for the BIG Dollar Day on Saturday. Advertisements for Dollar Day must be in The Mail office on Wednesday to insure insertion.
Dollar Days enliven shopping, please the people and encourage a more neighborly spirit between business men and the public.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 8, 1948: More than 10,000 daily and weekly newspapers will be represented in a group which will arrive in Salida on Saturday, Sept. 18, when delegates attending the annual convention of Newspaper Association Managers composed of men and women who are managers of state, regional and national press associations. In this group is concentrated the largest newspaper representation ever assembled in the country before.
The delegates will attend a 3-day business conference in Denver on September 12-13-14 before coming to Salida. This is the silver anniversary meeting of this international group.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1973: Classes and new programs are in full swing at the Saint Joseph School. There are 123 students enrolled in the six grades that are taught at Salida's parochial school.
The teaching staff this year includes three sisters, three teachers included in the volunteer program and two full-salaried teachers, of those are full certified instructors. Sister Amy who served as fourth grade teacher in past years has taken over the position and duties as principal; she is also maintaining her status as fourth grade instructor.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1998: U.S. stocks slumped Thursday, as concerns deepened that slowing economies worldwide are cutting corporate profits.
Concern that President Clinton may face impeachment hearings next year also hurt stocks.
U.S. bonds rallied for a second day, driving 30-year-yields to a record low.
Falling stock prices sent investors to the relative safety of Treasuries, and speculation grew that the Federal Reserve may soon cut interest rates.
