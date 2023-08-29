140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 1, 1883: A scheme is afoot to put a line of fine four-horse Concord coaches between this city and Poncha Springs, for the accommodation of the citizens of this place and parties that are stopping here.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 24, 1923: A monument to John H. (Jack) Julien, made of native rocks at a conspicuous point along the Mount Tenderfoot driveway, is being considered by the Salida Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Julien was one of the most enthusiastic workers for the road and one of the most ardent enthusiasts over the road to Denver by way of Ute Trail.
The monument proposed would be inscribed with a simple tablet, dedicating the road to his memory.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 18, 1948: Two factory homes are being erected at the corner of Tenth and G streets by Douglas Corlett. These two homes are modern in every detail and among the first to be erected in this section. One house has the new design in utility panels, which is included in the bathroom, kitchen and heating plant.
A living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bath make up each home with the kitchen having metal cupboards and fluorescent lighting installed thru-out each house.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1973: Brown’s Canyon, about six miles south of Salida, is among six large roadless areas in Colorado which were suggested for inclusion in the nation’s wilderness preservation system at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing in Washington yesterday.
William Mounsey, consultant for the Colorado Wilderness Society, said the six roadless areas of Colorado now under control of the Bureau of Land Management are:
The Gunnison River area below the Black Canyon northeast of Montrose, the Powderhorn area northeast of Lake City, the Redcloud Peak area southwest of Lake City, Brown’s Canyon south of Salida, the Beaver Creek area southwest of Colorado Springs and the Rattlesnake Canyon area southwest of Grand Junction.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1998: Community First Bankshares Inc. has successfully completed Year 2000 compliance testing of its “mission critical” computer systems – the primary systems the company uses to provide financial services to its customers.
In the tests, hardware and software functioned correctly, data remained stable and calculations – including balance and interest calculations – were computed correctly for 12 separate date changes, including Jan. 1, 2000, and other key dates from 1999 through 2001.
The deadline calls for testing and implementation of mission-critical systems to be substantially completed by June 30, 1999.
“Our goal is to ensure that none of our customers or business associates would be inconvenienced in any way by the Year 2000 issue,” said Kathleen Hulsey, president of Salida and Pueblo banking locations.
