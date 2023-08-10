Southern Chaffee County
Increasing clouds today in Salida with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a west northwest wind 5-10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast and a 60 percent chance of rain. High 84, low 53.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast after noon and a 60 percent chance of rain. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. High 83, low 55.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast 10-15 mph and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an east southeast wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. High 83, low 55.
Northern Chaffee County
Mostly sunny in Buena Vista today with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after noon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. High 81, low 48.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a light, variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph after noon and a 50 percent chance of rain. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of rain. High 80, low 51.
Partly sunny Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph and a 50 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with east wind 5-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers. High 79, low 50.
Central Mountains
Sunny today on Monarch Pass with a west wind 10-15 mph and a 70 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain. High 60, low 30.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph and 60 percent chance of rain. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain. HIgh 61, low 43.
Partly sunny Sunday with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy; showers are likely before 7 p.m. High 56, low 43.
Northern San Luis Valley
Breezy today in Saguache with a west wind 10-20 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers. High 82, low 52.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 70 percent chance of rain. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of precipitation and a west wind 5-15 mph. High 81, low 53.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph, 70 percent chance of precipitation. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a north wind 5-10 mph and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. High 80, low 52.
