140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 1, 1883: Rents are enormously high in Salida, and the enterprising property holder who will erect a number of small, neat dwellings will reap a rich reward.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 21, 1923: Salida is experiencing a serious shortage of houses. Many families that would be located here are unable to live in Salida because there are no houses. The situation will become more serious when the new shops are completed and more men are employed.
The demand is strong for small houses and apartments and it is certain that if an apartment house of ten or twelve apartments, entirely modern, were now available in Salida, it would be rented entirely within twenty-four hours.
The opening of the Rawley mine had been largely responsible for the increase in the demand for houses. Many men working at Bonanza have their families located in Salida.
Some of the families now occupying cottages would prefer an apartment, which would release more cottages here for the larger families.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 18, 1948: Members of the Longfellow, McCray and St. Joseph P-TA groups met last night in a regular session with the Salida School Board.
These patrons had presented petitions to the board in June with signatures of over 1,000 Salida citizens requesting the inauguration of a kindergarten in the Salida school system.
The plan was turned down by the board, with financial deficiencies given as the principal reason.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1973: “A complete updating of the physical facilities” is underway at the Salida Hospital Inc., according to the new director for the hospital Brian Gilbert.
“We are working toward the continuing development of quality patient care for the people served by the Salida Hospital Inc.,” Gilbert explained.
Some of the additions that will be made at the hospital include a new automatically controlled sterilizer costing approximately $9,500 and a paging system for the entire hospital with speakers in the hallways and the offices that will cost about $5,300.
Bids are being taken on the job of completely modernizing four bathrooms, two each on floors one and two.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1998: Mudd, the dog affectionately known as the “Mayor of St. Elmo,” died in July.
For many years, she had been a permanent fixture in St. Elmo, and had helped out with school group tours for the Salida and Buena Vista elementary schools.
She was also a favorite of the BV Cub and Boy Scout troops and was always present during their cleanup projects and winter ski trips based at the Home Comfort Hotel in St. Elmo.
Her favorite thing was to join all the kids at lunch time and share in 40 different lunches.
She would agree to anything as long as there was a biscuit involved.
She will be sorely missed by all of the “St. Elmo Ghosts” and children in the county.
