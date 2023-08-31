Chaffee County nonprofits Achieve Inc. and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County recently were awarded Direct Effect Awards by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.
“CHFA was proud to support Achieve Inc. and their food trailer program, which will provide job training and paid work experience to neurodivergent individuals,” said Matt Lynn, public relations and communications specialist for CHFA, “as well as Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and their capital campaign to build a facility in Buena Vista that will support their youth development programming.”
Achieve Inc. is a BV nonprofit providing work experience for teens and young adults with learning disabilities. Its Little Engine Eatery, located outside the BV Heritage Museum on Main Street, was awarded $15,000.
“When I looked at the CHFA grant priorities, it seemed like we were an identical match as to what they are looking for,” Executive Director Jenny Davis said.
Davis said the award will help them cover salaries and operating costs for the Little Engine Eatery.
“The focus of the business is not to make money, it's to provide job skills to people who are neurodiverse,” Davis said. “We have mentors working with program participants at the food trailer. … We’ll generally have two to three program participants and one to two mentors working at any time. For a tiny food trailer in rural Colorado, that's a lot of people. Other than big days, like Gold Rush Days or Fourth of July, we don't have enough sales to even cover salaries for that kind of staff, let alone food costs and all the other costs that go into running a business.
“We depend on community generosity. We get a lot of funding from locals who donate to our program, as well as grant funding,” she continued. “This type of grant keeps us going. It's key to our operations.”
Though the eatery will be closing as the school year begins, Davis encouraged interested locals to volunteer.
“We are always looking for volunteers, which also helps us keep the organization going,” Davis said. “The program is not just for people in Buena Vista, but people in the area, and a lot of these folks aren't able to drive or don't have access to transportation, so we also look for volunteer drivers that can help get them to and from work. … It's a very important program for the area because there are simply no other programs that are directed toward the neurodivergent community in the entire area, which is why I think we have so many program participants given the size of the county.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County was awarded $10,000 toward its campaign to build a new facility in Buena Vista.
“What's most exciting is every award and investment yet helps us leverage and provides opportunities to get even more investors excited and other grant foundations,” said Brian Beaulieu, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs. “For our first-ever reward from CHFA, that's exciting, and we’re grateful for our supporters and diverse investors.”
Beaulieu also thanked Jamie Billesbach of the Central Mountain Small Business Development Center, who wrote the club's letter of support in its pursuit of the award.
“Without her, we wouldn't have received the award,” he said. “She helped connect us, and she’s a big believer in our Building Great Futures campaign. … Great projects attract great people.”
“Direct Effect Awards recognize nonprofits whose work aligns with CHFA’s mission to strengthen Colorado by investing in affordable housing and community development, as well as the furtherance of CHFA’s vision that everyone in Colorado will have the opportunity for housing stability and economic prosperity,” Lynn said. “In addition to the applicants' alignment with CHFA’s mission and vision, applicants are evaluated based on their proposal’s leverage of funding, commitment to equity and proposed success metrics.”
For additional information about Direct Effect Awards, visit CHFAinfo.com.
