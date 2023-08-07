A handful of Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails members cleaned up McCormick Park near the Touber Building on Friday.
SPOT President Donna Rhoads said it was the first time they had a work party at this park, but the group holds work parties at different Salida parks and trail sections throughout the summer. This was the group's third work day this summer. Rhoads said they plan to organize another one along CR 120 at the end of August.
The park was co-adopted by James and Mary Woyar and the Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
James Woyar said that after their daughter, Carolyn Waldvogle, died in 2017, they dedicated a bench in the park and adopted the section of trail. Waldvogle would often walk her dog Harper Dee down to the Arkansas River. The Woyars said they often visit the park to pick up trash, but this was their first time doing it with a group of friends and neighbors.
Mary Woyar said she has beautification improvements planned for the park.
“Carolyn was much loved,” Mary said. “I’m not just saying that because she was my daughter. We expected 60 people for her memorial service – 180 showed up.”
James said, “It was standing room only at the Salida SteamPlant.”
Rhoads said there are still sections of trail in need of adoption. Anyone interested can contact her directly at 719-221-4008 or visit SalidaParksOpenSpaceTrails.org.
