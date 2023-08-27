Dr. Brandon Bentz introduced himself to the Salida Hospital District board of directors Tuesday wearing scrubs and a tie, because “my girlfriend told me if I was meeting the board, I should wear a tie,” he joked.
He was supposed to meet with the board in June but had to reschedule due to patients he needed to see.
Bentz is a board-certified otolaryngologist, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and sees patients at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center ENT clinic in the Outpatient Pavilion on the hospital’s main campus in Salida. He started working at the hospital earlier this year.
Born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a U.S. Army family, Bentz said he considers Pittsburgh, where he spent the most time growing up, as home, where he “bleeds black and gold,” cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers football team.
Bentz earned his medical degree and graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh. He completed his residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery from Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago. He also did a fellowship in head and neck surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kittering Cancer Center in New York.
Bentz said he was in New York on 9/11 and watched the second World Trade Center building fall.
After his training, the University of Utah School of Medicine recruited Bentz, where he served as a professor as well as working as the chief of otolaryngology at the Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Hospital.
He also is on the board of several nonprofits, including working with a nonprofit group helping youth in Thailand.
Bentz said his real passion is his three sons, a 28-year-old and a pair of twins who are 23, as well as being outdoors, especially fishing.
