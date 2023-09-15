140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 14, 1883: The question as to the identity of the body sometime since found near the Utah line, and said to be that of Bill Redmon, is still unsettled. It has been ascertained that the saddle found with the body belongs to W.S. Wilkins, of Hot Sulphur Springs. It was ridden away on the Fourth of July, by Bass Redmon, Bill’s brother, and has not been seen since. Minnis claims the man he buried was at least six feet tall, and had unusually large feet, deformed like Redmon’s.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 14, 1923: Damage amounting to upwards of $40,000 was done to the crops in the Nathrop and Centerville districts at 5 o’clock Tuesday evening when a hail storm swept down from Chalk Creek a half mile wide and covered the ground five inches deep with hail as large as cherries. The storm turned north a half mile below the Ehrhart ranch. The storm swept down the center of the valley, and ranches on either side of the half-mile path escaped damage.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 14, 1948: Showing offensive power the Salida Spartans downed the strong Delta Panthers 18-14 Friday night on the local field to win their season opener.
Both teams showed plenty of scoring power, but during the first half neither team was able to get its defense clicking. However, in the second half both teams corrected their defensive mistakes and the scoring slowed down. Delta held a 13-12 margin at halftime.
The most thrilling play of the game came in the opening seconds when Argys took the kickoff and raced 85 yards to score. Salida’s running game and pass defense was outstanding for an early season game.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 14, 1973: Doug and Dee Dee Kaess, son and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Preston Kaess of Salida, will be representing Chaffee County at the second annual Pueblo West Little Britches Rodeo Sept. 14-16 at the National Horseman’s Arena located eight miles west of Pueblo on Highway 50.
Doug, 16, who competes in the senior division, will be entering the steer wrestling and calf roping events, while 11-year-old Dee Dee will compete in the junior division barrel racing, goat-tail tying, trail riding and pole bending.
They will be competing among more than 450 contestants from Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Wyoming. There are four age divisions, junior girls and boys 8-13 and senior girls and boys 14-17.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 14, 1998: The Chaffee County Translator is back on the air.
The translator was turned off for nine days, from Sept. 2 to 11, to collect a $3,000 shortfall, which had not been paid by subscribers.
The annual cost of operation of the translator is $15,000.
“We can thank Mount Princeton Resort for getting the translators back on the air as soon as they were,” said Dan Johnson, president of the TV Translator Association.
“Mount Princeton Resort provided a generous donation, because they wanted to give something back to the community.”
