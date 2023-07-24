Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m. and a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 10-15 mph after noon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 93, low around 57.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a west wind 5-15 mph. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Wednesday night. It will be partly cloudy with a west wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 92, low around 57.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. West northwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 90, low around 55.
Northern Chaffee County
Today will be mostly sunny in Buena Vista with a west north wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight and a 20 percent chance of precipitation. High and low will be 89 and 52.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West southwest wind 10-15 mph will become west 5-10 mph in the evening. High will be 88, low around 52.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight Thursday night with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 87, low around 51.
Central mountains
Today will be mostly sunny at the Continental Divide on Monarch Pass with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a breezy, west northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 68 and low around 48.
It will be partly sunny Wednesday with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 68, low around 47.
Thursday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 67, low around 46.
Northern San Luis Valley
Today in Saguache will be mostly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight and a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High will be 81, low around 55.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely after noon Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. It will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 78, low around 54.
It will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. West southwest wind 5-15 mph. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West wind 10-15 mph. High will be near 78, low around 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.