140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 25, 1883: If the Rio Grande extension from Maysville to Monarch is completed in time to enable a full quarter’s output to be made, the Monarch district will make a handsome increase in the value of Chaffee county’s ore production for this year.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 17, 1923: Derwood Clare, 12 years old, of 528 H Street, went under the F street bridge yesterday afternoon and teased a two pound trout until it decided to take a bite. Derwood proved to be a better fighter than the fish, and after a few minutes he had the trout landed. It was sixteen inches long and a beautiful Lacklaven specimen. Derwood brought the fish to The Salida Mail office where it was weighed and measured.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 17, 1948: Thousands of Babe Ruth’s fans will get a chance to walk past the open casket of the famous home run hitter who died last night of cancer and pay their last silent farewell at Yankee Stadium.
Babe, wearing a dark blue serge suit, lying in a mahogany casket with bronze handles, will be taken to the stadium behind a police escort.
Those in charge of the funeral arrangements expect that fans – young and old – will take most of tonight and tomorrow to pass the casket. It was announced that Ruth’s body would lie in state from 5 p.m. till 10 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow in the Rotunda Stadium – the “House That Ruth Built.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1973: Patrick Witty, 17, was taken to the Salida Hospital where ten stitches were taken in his forehead after the Jeep he was driving crashed into a tree at the intersection of Grant Street and Ouray Avenue at 9:00 p.m. on Monday. The accident was reported to Salida Police at 11:00 on Tuesday.
The accident happened when Witty, traveling south on Grant, attempted a left turn onto Ouray Ave. and the accelerator of the 1948 Jeep he was driving became stuck.
The vehicle jumped the curb and hit a tree.
The Willys Jeep belonged to Rick Myers.
Witty was issued a summons for driving an unsafe vehicle.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 24, 1998: Each day more that 100 Americans are infected with the AIDS virus. One out of four new infections is a teenager, and women are the fastest-growing population of new infections.
The Western Colorado AIDS Project (WestCAP) is taking part in the fight against AIDS by hosting an AIDS Walk in Salida, to be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 5-mile walk will begin at the Salida Steam Plant and will follow the trail to Wal-Mart.
