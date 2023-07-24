About 20 volunteers met at 8 a.m. Friday in Thonhoff Park to get their assignments for the Ark Valley Helping Hands summer work day.
Volunteers were split into groups to help older homeowners with outdoor chores, especially weeding, to get their homes spruced up.
AVHH program coordinator Aubrey Tamietti said the organization holds three work sessions annually, in spring, summer and fall, to help members who may need a little extra help getting their homes in order.
Homeowner Mary Jo Bernard said she appreciated the help. She said rain had really made the weeds grow and it was helpful to have AVHH volunteers take care of that chore.
“It’s a wonderful help,” she said.
Volunteers came from all over the country. In addition to local volunteers, a group of Wyndham Hotel and Resorts employees, in the area for a Denver colleague’s Buena Vista wedding, volunteered their time Friday morning.
Coming from New Jersey, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee, the group teamed up to clean up a property in the Piñon Hills area.
Dana Beckner of Tennessee said their company sponsors a “Wish Day” when employees are paid to do volunteer work in the community. They chose to make this effort their Wish Day for 2023.
Kate Cooper and son Liam, 12, of Houston, Texas, worked on Bernard’s home along with Judy Haines of Salida. Cooper said the family was visiting the area for a month for the third year. This was the first time they had volunteered for AVHH. Liam said he was having a good time doing something for other people, as he weeded a flower bed.
Local volunteers included Family & Youth Initiatives mentor pair Skylar Schodorf, 12, and mentor Bill Hussy, both of Salida.
Schodorf said it was good to help in the community once in a while and especially help the elderly.
Tamietti said the volunteer work is important and means a lot to the members. Taking care of the weeds means they don’t have to worry about it. She added some members have HOA fines if their property is not kept in good condition.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and Friday morning volunteer, said the AVHH work day is a testament to how Chaffee County cares for one another, “especially our aging population.”
“Events like this bring people together to work in a meaningful way, she said. “I’m extremely proud of Ark Valley Helping Hands and the reach it has in our community.”
AVHH currently has about 170 members throughout the county.
The vision of the organization, which is allied with Chaffee County Public Health, is to connect neighbors and help older adults thrive.
In an area where assisted living is not available AVHH provides assistance to those aging in place, including transportation, yard work, simple handiwork, grocery shopping, social engagement and other activities to enhance the lives of older members of the community.
The organization recently added trishaw rides to its list of services to give members a further chance to get out into the community, enjoy nature and get out of the house for a while.
For more information visit https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com or call 719-530-1198.
