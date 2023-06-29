The Salida Fire Department will present a full fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. July 4, launched off Tenderfoot Mountain.
Spiral Drive on the mountain will be closed at the gate to all traffic, including vehicle, biking and walking earlier in the day, as well as any trails in the Arkansas Hills Trail System.
The department suggests individuals sensitive to loud noises, or who have pets, should prepare for the noise.
For more information, contact Brandon Evans at the SFD, 719-539-2212.
