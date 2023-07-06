140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, July 7, 1883: The glorious fourth having been celebrated in a proper manner by the citizens of Salida, it is proper that their attention should now be turned in the direction of everyday business affairs.
There is considerable importance to the people of this town and valley, and that is the location of the Presbyterian college.
The time for action has arrived. If delayed but a little longer it will be too late.
Other points are moving in the matter, but Salida has the advantage if she moves.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 6, 1923: Marshall Pass station and the snow sheds on Marshall Pass were destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
The fire is supposed to have been started by a spark from a freight train.
The school house, station buildings and sheds were wiped out.
The ties were burned and the steel twisted so that it was necessary to lay new track.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 3, 1948: Early this morning a series of blasts discharged from behind Tenderfoot mountain awakened the residents of Salida and surrounding territory.
Several men from the committee went over on the other side of the mountain early this morning with some dynamite and fired off several sticks, and the people soon found out that the days of ’49 celebration was on in full force.
Following the series of blasts, which had many of the people in town afraid to get up, or look out the door or window, Stanford Warner flew over the city in his plane, bringing the sleepy-eyed Salidans out in their pajamas.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1973: A head-on collision yesterday between two cars on Spiral Drive up on Tenderfoot Mountain left the two vehicles badly damaged and a passenger in one car injured.
The accident occurred at 2:00 Sunday afternoon when a car driven by Douglas N. Christiansen, 26, of Des Moines, Iowa, was traveling up grade and cut the corner on a curve on the inside, rather than staying in the outside lane.
The Christiansen vehicle struck a car driven by Stuart K. Priddle, 19, of Salida, head on.
Passenger in the Christiansen vehicle, Kathy N. Baluchi, 24, also of Des Moines, suffered bruises on her legs. She was taken to the Salida Hospital where she was treated and released.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 6, 1998: Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures made for perfect Fourth of July Fishing Derby conditions. The event, sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Anglers Chapter of Trout Unlimited, in conjunction with the Colorado Division of Wildlife, attracted approximately 130 youngsters and their families to Sand Lake.
Emily Wood, 6, of Salida was the first girl to land a fish at 9:09 a.m., just nine minutes after the derby got under way.
Matt Hill, 4, of Salida, was the first boy to catch a fish.
Jessica O’Brien, 13, of Marysville, Tenn., caught a 12-inch fish – the largest among the girls.
Thane Smith, 3, of Poncha Springs caught a 15-incher – the largest among the boys.
Youngest successful angler was Justin Callahan, 2 years and 11 months old, of Salida.
Bobby Beaulieu, 11, of Connecticut traveled the greatest distance to the Fishing Derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.