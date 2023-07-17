140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, July 21, 1883: The cattle men of Park and Chaffee counties are getting terribly in earnest in their prosecution of cattle thieves.
They think they have the dead wood on some of the thieves and propose to send them where they will have no opportunity to carry on in the business in future.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 17, 1923: W.F. Wilderson of Browns Canon suffered a serious loss Sunday when four pure bred cattle were killed by eating alfalfa.
The cattle broke through a fence while the family was away and entered the alfalfa field.
One of the heifers was purchased by Mr. Wilderson only a few days before at a cost of $200, and it was declared by many farmers to have been the finest calf ever brought into the county.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 15, 1948: A total of 18 blocks throughout the city will be improved this summer by the city crew.
Asphalt paving will be put on East Second Street between C Street and Caldwell and the two blocks from Caldwell to Park Avenue, Sackett Avenue from F to C which in three blocks will also be paved, and five blocks from Sackett to Park Avenue on C Street. West Front from F to M Street has also been added to the improvement program.
The paving will be 38 feet wide and will cost the property owners $1.05 a front footage.
Approximately five cars of oil will be used with the cost being about $1,200, including freight.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1973: Salida City Council will consider a resolution this evening officially placing the community on record accepting a $10,000 gift for the beginning of construction on a new museum building and agreeing to the terms of the gift as provided in the will of the late Mrs. Harriet Alexander, well-known local benefactor.
Mrs. Alexander passed away nearly two years ago and at the time of her death no will was found and she was declared to have died “intestate.” Several months ago, however, a will was discovered which included the gift to the city providing certain conditions were met. That will was admitted for probate and tonight’s action by the council will be the next step in bringing the museum to reality.
Such a facility was a longtime dream of Mrs. Alexander’s.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 13, 1998: More than 400 people showed up Friday night to celebrate Dr. Leo Leonardi’s 50 years of practice in Salida.
“I thank the community for having given me the chance to practice medicine here for so long,” said Dr. Leonardi at an open house at the Heart of the Rockies Medical Center.
Drs. Bill Mehos, Tom Sandell and Mary Reeves all shared humorous stories with the group about their time with Leonardi.
Over the years, Leonardi has delivered more than 3,000 babies. In some cases he has delivered three generations of the same family.
