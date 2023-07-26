Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity held its ninth annual Mac and Cheese Bake-Off fundraiser Monday night at the Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort. The event featured 21 bakers, saw 250 people in attendance and raised $21,000 for Habitat for Humanity.
The event also featured a silent auction that closed at 10 p.m., after the event ended.
Tara McLoughlin, event coordinator for Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, said, “It is so empowering and really inspiring for me. I’ve always wanted to be part of a fundraiser, so to put one on is amazing.”
This year’s event set records for both number of bakers and number of attendees.
There were five winners, two for the restaurant category, and three for the individual category. The restaurant category was won by Susan Rivale from Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort, and second place went to Leith Galyean, who was also from Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
The individual category was won by Lisa Martin, second place went to Nicco Hernandez and Matthew Coen took home third. Coen was unable to attend the event, so sent his son, Jasper as his representative.
Matthew named his dish, “Honey Badger Burnt Ends Mac and Cheese.” His dish was inspired by his two comfort foods growing up in Overland Park, Kansas; mac and cheese and Kansas City BBQ.
One of the most unique dishes of the night was made by Rivale who brought a mac and cheese waffle that she topped with a beer cheese sauce.
This year also featured the event’s youngest ever competitor, 10-year-old Micaya Willturn.
“It’s my own recipe,” said Willturn, who was running her table with her great-grandma Kathie Wallace. Willturn said that although it is her first year competing, she loves cooking and has worked on her mac and cheese recipe for a while before bringing it to the bake-off.
Habitat for Humanity will hold their tenth bake-off next July as they hope to continue having great turnouts for their fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.