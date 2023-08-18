140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 25, 1883: The Mail would like to see:
A new footbridge across the Arkansas.
A town in the State that can beat Salida.
Something done about a new cemetery.
A little more interest in public works.
A match game of ball between the clubs of Gunnison and Salida.
A little more cleanliness in some of our back alleys.
A large attendance at church and Sunday school tomorrow.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug 14, 1923: Warren L. Hail, lineman for the Colorado Power company, made a spectacular descent from a light pole in front of the Elks club Sunday night. He came down in a shower of sparks and liquid porcelain, while over his head was a ball of fire and the roar of a storm. He was correcting a short on the overhead lines when the wires set fire to the porcelain.
The porcelain turned into liquid in a moment and spilled down to the ground while Mr. Hail made a hurried trip down the ladder.
As soon as the porcelain had all dropped Mr. Hail returned and put out the fire with his hat.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 16, 1948: Buena Vista again celebrated another successful lettuce day and rodeo Saturday and Sunday, which marked the 27th year since the launching of the first lettuce day program, when the visitors enjoyed a barbecue dinner, a ball game and a dance.
There was record attendance from all points in the Arkansas Valley. A parade Sunday was witnessed by a large crowd. The floats were beautiful and the horses in the parade attracted much attention since Buena Vista is now well known as a horse breeding center.
The music was furnished by the Buena Vista American Legion band. The players were attractive in their uniforms.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1973: More than 200 special visitors took part last week in a unique program at the Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista.
The guests were all relatives or close friends of inmates at the reformatory who attended the first Family Tour Day ever conducted at a Colorado correctional facility.
Organization of the program was a cooperative effort between the inmates’ resident advisory council and the reformatory staff.
The idea was originally conceived by the elected members of the inmate council and approved by institution authorities.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1998: Salida youth may soon get their long-awaited skateboard park. In Monday’s meeting of the Salida City Council, Mayor R.T. Taylor discussed plans for the future park.
Taylor said he had met recently with a group called Team Payne, which designs and builds skateboard parks across the country.
The group is scheduled to start a park in Gunnison within the week.
Team Payne can build a $25,000 to $35,000 park in about four weeks. “I am guessing that is what Salida will have to spend,” said Taylor.
“The first order of business is to locate a site where the park will be built. I have looked at lots near G and First streets and have found two that I like.
“We are also looking at sites behind Marvin Park and out at the Salida Hot Springs Pool,” added Taylor.
