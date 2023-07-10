140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, July 14, 1883: Those who awoke about five o’clock this morning noticed a peculiarly oppressive condition of the atmosphere. Not only that, but the air was full of phosphorus and electricity. For the space of about fifteen minutes it was almost unbearable. No one could imagine the cause, but as a matter of fact it is easily explained. It was about at the hour mentioned that three car-loads of Colorado editors passed through Salida on their way to Salt Lake.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 10, 1923: Lieutenant Fred Shaw, student of osteopathy of Kirksville, Mo., yesterday landed the biggest fish caught in Salida waters in many years. The trout weighed six and one-fourth pounds and five and three quarters pounds when dressed.
The fish was landed at the cement bridge in the river near the mouth of the little river.
The fish was placed on exhibition in Allan’s window where it attracted a crowd all day.
Few people had ever seen a trout so large. Lieutenant Shaw is visiting his father, George Shaw, who also is an ardent fisherman.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 9, 1948: Vir N. James today released further details of Salida’s Radio Station.
The new station has been given the call letters KVRH by the F.C.C. and will be announced as “KVRH, Salida, the Heart of the Rockies.”
The broadcast station will be found on the dial at 1340 K.C. with power of 250 Watts, and will operate full time. Mr. James plans on a working force of seven.
The network affiliation is undetermined, however, if the residents of Salida want network, and will let Mr. James know, he will try to get it. No contract has been signed for transcription service, but Mr. James said he will have 24-hour United Press News Service. Salida’s local talent will be featured and a special high school program under the direction of Mr. Barrett is planned.
The station and transmitter will be housed in a modern log cabin studio located on the Mesa, one mile West of Poncha Blvd., and should be in operation by September 1.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1973: Saturday afternoon play resulted in a fire at 627 H Street. Salida Fire Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. at the Jimmie Swisher residence.
According to department records the children’s playhouse was on fire. When they arrived a sofa in the house was completely burned and the fire had spread over one wall of the building and into the roof.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and the damage has not been officially appraised at this time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1998: A small party of workers from Il Vicino Pizzaria and Brewery challenged Duke Hill with paint brushes, shovels and cultivators Sunday to spruce up Duke’s Memorial.
Duke, a dog of legend, died Oct. 13, 1902, and was buried in a special mausoleum on the hill, next hill to the right from Tenderfoot.
The original resting place was completely vandalized and, nine years ago, Salidan Robert Meyer took it upon himself to restore Duke’s Memorial and keep the valiant pooch’s memory green.
