A local group, BV Community for a Pristine Mt. Princeton, will be holding a community meeting to inform locals about the potential impacts of a proposed geothermal plant near Rodeo Road.
The group has also established a petition demanding the Chaffee County Commissioners reject the proposed plant and test well location.
Tom McCracken, one of the community members involved, said, “The petition is from a grassroots effort of concerned citizens from three subdivisions that are against it."
The petition reads: “Regardless of the oversight and vetting surrounding the 1041 permitting process, a lack of demand for this plant and the aesthetic impact of an industrial plant in the middle of pristine Mt. Princeton, we believe this plant should be relocated. We call on Mount Princeton Geothermal, LLC to present alternative locations that don’t threaten businesses, homes, water, ground stability and heat sources with noxious pollutants such as visual and auditory pollutants with such a disfigurement at the base of such a beautiful mountain.”
The petition also demands “representation from our Member owned electric coop, (SDCEA) to ensure they fiduciary represent their member’s best interest regarding development of geothermal energy in this valley.”
“The current proposed location is a real but avoidable threat to our current status and will be a significant disfigurement on a beautiful setting,” it reads, “and an alternative location is necessary.”
“We are excited to reveal the possible impacts of this type of massive geothermal project in the valley. Our grassroots team has given multiple presentations and gathered quite a few signatures on a petition in opposition to the proposed location,” McCracken said. “Were this project to be completed, it would be a 50- to 60-acre factory slated for the pristine front lawn of Mt Princeton. This would have a detrimental effect on the visual and aesthetic presentation of our wilderness changing the landscape considerably.”
The community meeting will discuss the “ramifications of this proposed geothermal energy plant and possible steps concerned citizens might take.”
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, at Mountain Heights Church in Buena Vista, 28390 CR 317.
