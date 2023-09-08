140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 8, 1883: Nine prisoners, some of them hard characters, enticed the jailer, Henry Barkley, into the corridor of the Pueblo jail, about 12 o’clock Saturday night, gagged and bound him, locked him in an upper cell, and Cooley walked out.
Yesterday Marshal Stingley, of this city, received the following names and descriptions of the escaped criminals:
Robert Alexander, a Custer county horsethief, aged 23 years, hazel eyes, light hair, sandy complexion, five feet and eleven inches height, weighs 230 pounds.
William Birdwell, Custer county horsethief, aged 22 years, blue eyes, dark hair, five feet nine inches in height, weighs 120 pounds.
Harry Forrest, confined for robbing United States mail near Leadville; aged 32 years, black eyes, light hair and complexion, six feet in height, weighs 150 pounds.
Fred Judge, confined for robbing United States mail near Leadville, 35 years old, black eyes, sandy complexion, five foot ten inches high, weight 140 pounds.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 7, 1923: Lester Zingone, aged 17 years, waved his hand at the party of girls in a car that he passed on the Wellsville road Monday. The next instant the car struck the abutment of a bridge and took a nosedive forward, turning completely over. Zingone was pinned under the car but escaped injury except for a black eye, a cut on his left leg and some scratches on his arms. The car was so badly wrecked that it is beyond repair.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 8, 1948: Mrs. Mabel Ward, of Colorado Springs, who disappeared in Chalk Creek Gulch Sunday afternoon, has not been found as we go to press today.
Mrs. Ward is 43 years of age, about 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds, has dark hair and brown eyes and when she disappeared was wearing a light dress and a light tweed coat.
Mrs. Ward left Colorado Springs early Sunday morning in the company of Seymour Solomwitch. They arrived in St. Elmo about 8:00 o’clock Sunday morning, where they met Mr. Ward, who had gone there Saturday to work on a mine.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 7, 1973: Chaffee County Judge Donald Meyers feels the proposal of State Court Administrator Harry Lawson to replace part-time judges in the county courts “would be an excellent plan.”
According to Lawson, in remarks to the legislature council’s Committee on Courts, Colorado residents are paying a good deal of money for the convenience of part-time judges in the county courts.
This group deals specifically with county and district court workloads and costs.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1998: U.S. stocks surged Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its biggest point-gain ever, after Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan hinted that the central bank might cut interest rates if the economy slows.
U.S. bonds fell for the first time in a week, as stocks rallied around the world, curbing demand for the safety of Treasury securities.
The benchmark 30-year Treasury fell 1-3.16, raising the yield to 5.36 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.