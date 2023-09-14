The Chaffee County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to drop charges against Roberta Rodriguez, former director of The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs.
Rodriguez had been charged with failure to report child abuse, stemming from supervision issues during “inappropriate touching” incidents that occurred at the school in January. The incidents involved a 5-year-old boy and at least two girls in the 21/2- to 5-year-old Cactus Room of the preschool.
A jury in June found Amy Lovato, former executive director of The Schoolhouse, not guilty on charges of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and failure to report abuse or negligence by a mandatory reporter.
The two cases were originally planned to be tried together before they were split apart.
Both Rodriguez and Lovato filed motions to dismiss charges in February.
