Sunday mornings in my childhood household were fraught. Mom was a parish musician and although the organ bench had been her perch every Sunday morning from the age of 16, nervous energy and anxiety electrified breakfast, dressing and the drive downtown.
There was no question about it: Sunday worship and church participation were an obligation. It was her job, but it was what was expected of the rest of us in the Texas Panhandle.
The formation we receive in our youth may be hard for some of us to shake. Others of us kick off the traces of expectations (family, society, faith) at the earliest opportunity. In some Christian traditions there are Holy Days of Obligation – Sundays and certain Feast Days and observances when participation at worship is required. For other observant Christians it is the sense of should – what I should do or what I ought to do – that lays the boundaries. It’s not just peer pressure that prompts participation in Sunday worship but a niggling voice from years, perhaps decades, ago. Obligation is not always onerous as boundaries are often comforting and even liberating for some folks, but does delight reveal itself so readily in such occasions?
On a recent Sunday morning I was dressing for church in an obligation frame of mind. The finishing touch was a pair of Navajo inlaid earrings that are my mom’s. I stopped just as I was attaching the back of the earring, looked into the mirror and said, “This is not a day of obligation that I am about this morning. It’s a day of invitation.” Not obligation but invitation. Something shifted inside of me. The liturgy invites me. The liturgy invites us.
The word “liturgy” (which means literally “the common work” or “the work of the people”) has a particular shape in the Episcopal church just as other faith traditions have their own shape. It is into this common work that we are invited, each worshiper with his or her own work to do. Sometimes it appears like very active work – as a reader, a chorister, an usher, an acolyte, the sound system technician. Sometimes the common work is hidden. It is the larger part of the congregation – those who are praying and singing, kneeling and bowing, clapping and raising their hands, those who perhaps are fidgeting and distractedly looking out of the window. We are all there at the Spirit’s invitation to praise and pay homage to God who has created us in love.
From our own love of God, a sense of obligation becomes the delight of invitation, and though we may not actively expect it every time we cross the church’s threshold, our acceptance of the invitation results in restoration.
Obligation. Invitation. Restoration.
In the rhythm of our daily personal devotions, the rhythm of the Sunday liturgy, the rhythm of the church year, the rhythm of the cycle of scripture readings and psalms, in those rhythms we can be restored. In lives which often feel as though nothing is dependable, certain, the liturgy we make of our very lives can hold us steadfast. The Spirit upholds and sustains us as we share our love of Christ within and without the church doors. It is our selves, our souls and our bodies that we offer to God when we accept God’s invitation in the liturgy. It is then that our selves, our souls and bodies are revived and restored.
The Rev. Cynthia Gill is an Episcopal priest and member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida.
