Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay and Boys & Girls Clubs Board Chair Duncan Campbell will be recognized as “Club Heroes” at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County’s Great Futures Gala at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop.
Club Heroes are singled out for their exceptional service and dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ vision of building great futures for the kids of Chaffee County, a press release stated.
“I cannot think of any one person who has done more for our Club kids than Duncan Campbell,” said emeritus board member Oren Dreeben. “He embodies the mission of changing the trajectory of kids’ and teens’ lives for the better and doing it in such a fun and impactful way. He has inspired so many, including me, to do more. It’s amazing how far we’ve come under Duncan’s transformative board-chair leadership.”
Fay has similarly helped put the youth-development organization on a path to future success, as a strong supporter of working families.
“Libby invests her time, talent, energy and resources in helping young people and their caregivers,” emeritus board member Karen Dils said. “Our Buena Vista ‘Building Great Futures Ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.