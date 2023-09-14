Central Colorado Conservancy announced Nancy Roberts is the recipient of its 2023 Conservation Award, which will be presented at the conservancy’s Stewardship Gala Sept. 21 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion.
Wendy McDermott, conservancy executive director, said in a press release, “Nancy Roberts is receiving this year's award because of her deep commitment to protecting our region’s rural landscapes and water resources. She is never one to identify a problem and then not participate in the solution. Nancy also understands the power of working together. She embraces teamwork and collaboration in finding solutions to complex challenges.”
Roberts and her sister Leslie Trexler own and operate Arrowpoint Cattle Company LLC, where they have raised highland cattle since 1959. McDermott said they have a deep and abiding love of the land, their cows and various other animals and wildlife that inhabit the ranch. A primary goal of Arrowpoint Cattle Company is to improve rangeland and soil health through regenerative agriculture practices, such as rotational grazing.
The ranching operation is a family affair with all family members pitching in. In "Hold Our Ground," a soil health documentary produced by Colorado State University, Roberts said, "Our hope is to make it (ranching) sustainable for our kids. We hope that eventually we can leave this legacy to our children.”
In 2022, Arrowpoint Ranch was put into a conservation easement with the conservancy and is conserved in perpetuity. In addition to supporting working agriculture, the 598-acre conservation easement protects wildlife habitat, native grasslands, miles of streams and wetlands and scenic views from the Collegiate Peaks Scenic Byway and Browns Canyon National Monument.
In addition to the ranch’s activities, Roberts serves on several committees and boards working to improve soil health, bringing new tools, such as virtual fencing and irrigation improvements, to the ranching community and preserving the region’s agricultural heritage.
Roberts has served on the Upper Arkansas Conservation District board since 2014 and currently serves as board president. She has served on the Chaffee County Area Heritage Board for eight years, helping to preserve the county’s rural heritage by spearheading an oral history project that captured oral histories from generational ranchers in the valley, some of whom have since died.
The last time the Conservation Award was presented was in 2019 to Jim Aragon.
Tickets for the Stewardship Gala are $75 in advance and include dinner and drinks, a dessert dash and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at CentralColoradoConservancy.org/gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.