The Salida Fiber Festival returned over the weekend, as colorful as ever, and with better weather than last year, organizer Jane Templeton said.
Of the 43 vendors, 11 were new, but some have been attending the festival since its beginning.
In addition to the vendors, the festival included an activity tent, a silent auction, a Relocation of Fiber Assets booth, a beer and wine garden, fiber art exhibition at Salida Steamplant, a demonstration tent, a pop-up fashion show, a spin-in for spinners to hang out with each other, an information booth and a colorway contest.
The colorway contest consisted of works created with materials people bought from last year’s Fiber Festival using two or more colors. Twenty-five vendors participated.
Perla Kopeloff, owner of Fiber Space, has been attending the Salida Fiber Festival for seven years, but she also attends others such as the wool fest and Fiber Fiesta in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “This one is my absolute favorite because I am a paper maker-mixed media collage person, and this is the only festival I can show work that isn’t wool,” she said. “I love this.”
“It’s motivating me to get back into my craft,” Joyce Leybe of Colorado Springs said of the event. She said she used to crochet.
Amy Aragon of Cañon City said she came to see the hand-dyed yarn, and the quality of the pieces she had seen impressed her. “One of my friends told me, and I was like that sounds like something I need to go to,” she said.
Natalie Thompson, owner of The Knitten Cat, said this was her first year at the Salida Fiber Festival. “I love that it’s in the middle of town. It’s really nice to be on the river in the middle of the public with regular people walking around,” she said.
Thompson started her craft in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, she said, giving her plenty of time in her house to hone her craft.
Kim Villamarin of Peyton said she likes being able to see and interact with artists she normally only interacts with over the internet. This was her fifth time coming to the Salida Fiber Festival.
Lots of people came to this year’s Fiber Festival, Templeton said, and the signs the festival board put up to remind people to keep dogs out of the park seemed to work well, she added.
