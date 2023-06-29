140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 30, 1883: Yesterday evening a telegram was received from New York stating that the photograph of Freeman Howell, who was under arrest on suspicion to being wanted there for a crime, had been received but that he was not able to make the decision until the photograph was submitted to parties who personally knew the man wanted.
As soon as the telegram was received Under Sheriff Palmer released the prisoner. As a matter of fact, Howell has been a prisoner only in form. He has not at any time been imprisoned, but kept under guard and allowed all privileges that he would have had at any time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 26, 1923: Work on Poncha Pass road which is being done under the supervision of the State Highway commission, was ordered stopped last Monday at the request of the D.&R.G.W. railroad company.
The new road survey runs along the right of way instead of crossing at the point where a projecting rock screens the approach of trains.
The railroad objected because the railroad line is against the side hill and the road would have to be carved out of the mountain so close to the railroad track that it is feared many accidents would occur.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 29, 1948: The wheels of justice will grind their cogs off tonight in plenary session of kangaroo court at First and F streets, beginning approximately at 7 p.m. when the finger will be put on non-shavers.
Judge Frank E. (Hermit) Gimlett will preside; prosecutor will be Charles Stewart, city attorney; and V.F.W. Sheriff Oscar Skelton will present violators to the court.
“No one will be sandbagged or railroaded,” John Vos, V.F.W. post commander, said today, in explaining that each culprit will receive a free ticket in connection with the merchandise awards of Shavano Days of ’49.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 27, 1973: Two children were injured when two cars collided at the intersection of 16th and “I” Streets around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kimberly Sawn Gleason, 4, and Emilie Marrs, 3, both passengers in the car driven by Denise Gleason of Salida, were taken to the Salida Hospital by the Salida Ambulance Service. Kimberley was admitted to the hospital for overnight observation and was released early this morning.
The accident occurred when a 1964 Volkswagen traveling south on “I” Street, driven by Mrs. Gleason, and a Mercury traveling east of 16th Street driven by Mabel M. Marshall, also of Salida, collided in the intersection.
Damage to the Marshall Mercury was estimated at $700 and damage to the Gleason Volkswagen was figured at $650.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 29, 1998: According to rescue personnel, trucker Richard Jones is lucky to have survived a crash Saturday afternoon on the east side of Monarch Pass.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Tennessee man’s eastbound tractor-trailer rig hauling lettuce from Olathe to Georgia lost its brakes just below the Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, Jones lost control of his rig and drove off the southside of U.S. 50, taking out 100 feet of guard rail and landing in the South Arkansas River.
Jones was taken to the Heart of the Rockies Medical Center in Salida, and then transferred to Gunnison Valley Hospital.
